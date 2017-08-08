Jogger appears to knock woman into path of London bus

London police are trying to find a jogger who pushed a female pedestrian into the path of an oncoming bus. A bus driver can be seen swerving to avoid her.

“The bus stopped and some passengers got off and rushed to the victim’s aid”.

According to the Met Police, the woman suffered minor injuries in the incident, which happened at about 7.40am on 5 May.

This the horrifying moment a woman was thrown into the road by a thoughtless jogger.

Sergeant Mat Knowles, the investigating officer, said the woman had been placed in “extreme danger”.

But the jogger came back the other way across the bridge around 15 minutes later.

The victim tried to speak to him but he did not acknowledge her and carried on running.

‘Superb quick reactions’The woman falls towards the road.

Police said that the footage had been released as the investigation into identity of the runner, described as a white man in his 30s, had so far been unsuccessful.

The 33-year-old victim was walking across Put ney Bridge toward the underground station at the time.

“We are keen to speak to the jogger in the CCTV about what happened that morning”.

Officers are now calling for anyone who witnessed the event or who recognises the jogger to contact police.

