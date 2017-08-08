Johnny Manziel has interest in being college coach after playing days

Although Manziel wants to coach on a college campus, in the same interview he said he hates nothing more than the NCAA.

Manziel said at the International Football Betting Conference in Puerto Rico that he would consider coaching college football if his playing career is indeed over.

I’d do something involved with sports. So I think that’d be my route. “I can’t get away from it”, Manziel said via ESPN.

Johnny Manziel wants to be a coach. Manziel has not played since he was with the Cleveland Browns in 2015.

The former first-round pick is attempting an National Football League comeback after being cut by the Browns a year ago following two disappointing seasons with the team, in which he completed 57 percent of his passes for 1,675 yards and seven touchdowns.

On national signing day in February, Manziel returned to A&M’s campus and worked with the Aggies’ quarterbacks. He also assisted at the Manning Passing Academy, hosted by Eli and Peyton Manning, in 2013.

The NFL suspended Manziel for the first four games last season in accordance with its substance-abuse policy, though he was not on an NFL team after the Browns released him in March 2016. However, he was dismissed from the latter after missing meetings and practices.

