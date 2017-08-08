Jon Jones Thinks There Could Be Cormier Trilogy Fight

“I think I was inspired by Conor McGregor, to be honest with you”, Jones said on the “Jim and Sam Show” on SiriusXM, via MMAFighting.com.

UFC Hall of Famer Randy Couture knows exactly what it’s like to fight Brock Lesnar – and thinks Jon Jones can beat the guy. if he works on one very important part of his game. “The UFC slogan is ‘as real as it gets.’ It was a very real moment, a moment that I appreciated and I’m sure all the fans appreciated, even though it probably wasn’t the best moment for Daniel”.

Gustafsson took Jones into deep waters in their first fight back in 2013 and there’s certainly little doubt that there would be a ton of interest in the rematch. It was a legacy fight for him and I just didn’t want a win or a loss to determine his legacy. A lot of people would assume that I would lose that fight. “All I care about right now is breaking that record [for most consecutive defenses of the UFC heavyweight title], winning now and keeping that belt for a long time”. I think I am relevant, I don’t know what he’s talking about. “I honestly wouldn’t be surprised if I saw him again maybe a year or two from now”.

“I’m the baddest man on the planet for a reason”, added Miocic. “Listen, at the end of the day I am relevant”. There’s something on paper where I sit there and go, ‘Oh sh-t, Brock you have no chance.’ Well, he could put him on his back, possibly.

McGregor not only is one of the best UFC fighters of all time.

Despite Jones’ recent win, Miocic is confident that he’d be successful against the light heavyweight champion if they ever have an opportunity to fight.

No one ever thought McGregor actually would fight Mayweather, yet we’re less than three weeks away from the dream fight becoming a reality and both combatants earning a whole bunch of money.

“I feel like Stipe is relatively unknown to the general public”. Me versus Brock Lesnar is somewhat equivalent to Mayweather and McGregor. “I have a bad style and I always come into a fight prepared”.