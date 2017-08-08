Jordan’s king in rare West Bank trip amid diplomatic crisis

The visit to Ramallah by the Jordanian leader also follows the recent shooting of two Jordanian nationals by an Israeli embassy guard after being attacked.

Jordan’s king and the Palestinian Authority president held a short meeting in the West Bank on Monday, a move seen by some observers as an act of unity during a time of heightened tension with Israel.

During the talks, the King also highlighted the significance of working with the U.S. administration to advance the peace process and relaunch serious and effective negotiations between Palestine and Israel based on the two-state solution.

Abdullah flew into Ramallah by helicopter, which required coordination with Israeli authorities, but did not meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Tensions rose after Israel erected metal detectors at the gates to the mosque site, after Arab gunmen killed two Israeli police guards there.

Abdullah II was meeting today with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

The two sides agreed to form a joint task force that would learn the lessons of the last crisis and prepare for possible conflict at the Temple Mount in the future.

The man was given a hero’s welcome when he returned to Israel, which further rattled Jordanians and King Abdullah’s government.

Last week, a speech Mr Kushner gave to congressional interns was leaked to the USA tech news website Wired.

But not Abdullah. Petra reported that the king “confirmed the importance of working with the U.S. administration to move the peace process and relaunch serious and efficient negotiations based on the two-state solution”.

President Abbas checked into a local Ramallah hospital recently and was declared fit after what was called a “routine” checkup.

The talks were attended by Royal Court Chief Fayez Tarawneh, Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Sadafi, Director of the General Intelligence Department Major General Adnan Jundi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan and head of the Jordanian Representation Office in Ramallah, Khaled Shawabkeh.

With a vast level of Jordan’s populace comprised of Palestinians, and Jordan imparting an outskirt to the West Bank, which the Palestinians need for their own state together with East Jerusalem and Gaza, its position is delicate. “It’s sending a message ‘we are the protectors of al-Aksa, we are united and we are putting you on notice'”.