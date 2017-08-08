Jordan’s King met Palestinian President in the Israeli-occupied West Bank

The shrine is among the most sacred sites for each religion. The visit comes two weeks since a surge in violence in Jerusalem after Israel installed metal detectors at Muslim entrances to the Al Aqsa mosque compound, following the killing of two Israeli policemen.

Israeli leadership has boasted numerous times that severe security measures and “Facebook arrests” have succeeded in reducing the trend of small-scale attacks against Israelis, despite a poll conducted previous year by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research that found support for attacks declined “due, it seems, to a rising perception in its inefficacy”.

The electronic security devices were viewed by Muslims as an Israeli encroachment on their sovereignty over the site, which includes the Dome of the Rock.

“This is an important visit in terms of the ties between Palestine and Jordan, especially after what happened in Jerusalem”, said Muhammad Hussein, the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem.

United States President Donald Trump should declare that the ultimate goal of peace negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians is the creation of a Palestinian state along the 1967 borders, the Palestinian chief negotiator said Monday.

Mohammed Shtayyeh, a senior executive of Abbas’s Fatah party, the Jordanian ruler and the PA president would discuss “efforts to revive the Israeli-Palestinian peace process, stalled since 2014”.

According to Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Malki، the meeting between the two leaders resulted in the construction of a joint Palestinian-Jordanian team that will deal with future crises and improved joint coordination after the latest Temple Mount flare-up.

He went on saying “this visit is a message of support for Palestinian after they have come out of this tough confrontation, and we hope that whit meeting will yield a coordination for future confrontations (with Israel) because this is a terrible occupation that has no peace agenda”.

Abdullah expressed support for Abbas and the Palestinians, the spokesman said. The measures were implemented following a deadly July 14 attack at the site in which two Israeli police were killed by three Palestinian citizens of Israel.

Both the king and Abbas emphasized “the need to preserve the historical and legal status quo” of the Temple Mount, which Petra called the Al-Quds Al-Sharif.

Moreover, the PA fears that in view of the developments in the investigations, Netanyahu would be veering right and take steps that would make it hard to achieve an Israeli-Palestinian agreement in the near future.

About half of Jordan’s 9.5 million citizens are of Palestinian origin.

One of the two men attacked the Israeli with a screwdriver, and the other was apparently shot dead by accident, Israeli officials said.

King Abdullah harshly criticised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for warmly welcoming the security guard, who flew back to Israel.