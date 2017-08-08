Jose Mourinho hints that Zlatan Ibrahimovic could stay at Manchester United

He scored 28 goals in his first season at United before rupturing the cruciate ligament in his right knee in the Europa League quarter-final against Anderlecht.

Jose Mourinho has hinted that Zlatan Ibrahimovic could return to Manchester United, with the striker “closer” to the Red Devils than any other club.

Andrea Conti arrived at San Siro from Atalanta in a €24m deal, and the 23-year-old believes that with the club’s resources and ambitious owners, a Milan return might be the ideal fit for the evergreen forward.

Mourinho, however, continues to hint that Ibrahimovic, who earned £19.11m ($25m) in wages and bonuses past year, will be handed a new short-term deal by United.

The Swede is out until January after suffering a knee injury back in April.

Ibrahimovic is now without a club after his contract expired with Manchester United.

He said at the time: “Possibly, it’s open”. ‘It’s open. Of course, we wanted to be honest and open for him to make a decision in case his desire was to leave.

“There was a space of time for everybody to think, to feel, to decide and from his point of view he made the decision of wanting to play football still at the highest level, didn’t want to hide behind such an wonderful injury”. He did not want that. He has been offered the full extent of United’s Carrington training facility to continue his rehabilitation and Ibrahimovic has vowed to make a strong comeback and continue playing at the highest level. “Maybe an old acquaintance of ours could come back”.

“But why not for us to wait for such a good player that gave us so much?”