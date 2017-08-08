Justice Dipak Misra will be next Chief Justice of India

Earlier, in the month of July, J S Khehar had named Justice Dipak Misra as his successor.

It is official now; Justice Dipak Misra will succeed Justice JS Khehar as the Chief Justice of India (CJI) after the latter retires on August 27.

Justice Misra, 63, had headed the bench that had upheld the death sentence for the rapist-murderers of a 23-year-old student in Delhi on December 16, 2012. Memon was convicted in 1993 Mumbai blasts, in which 257 people were killed. He had rejected his plea for a stay on the death warrant.

Justice Misra will be the 45th CJI.

He headed the apex court bench which upheld the constitutional validity of 156-year-old penal laws on defamation, holding that the “reputation of one can not be allowed to be crucified at the altar of the other’s right of free speech”. It was, for instance, Justice Misra who had ordered the police to upload a copy of the police complaints registered by the police, or First Information Report, on their website within 24 hours so that the accused and victim did not have to run around for a copy.

Justice Misra was enrolled as an advocate in 1977 and practiced law in the Odisha High Court and the service tribunal. He was transferred to the Madhya Pradesh High Court in 1997 where he became a permanent judge. Elevated as a Judge, Supreme Court of India w.e.f. 10.10.2011.