Kansas couple, married one day, both dead after weekend crash

The sheriff’s office is still investigating the crash. When deputies arrive on scene the truck was on its side against the tree.

According to KCTV 5, Wesson, who was driving the truck, lost control while driving.

A second person has died following a crash near Clearwater Saturday.

“(Rebekah Bouma) is with the Lord that she loved so deeply and so joyfully and she is with her husband of just one day, Austin Wesson, whom she loved with all her heart”, Rachel Byker Bouma wrote.

Young lovers Austin Wesson, 30, and Rebekah Bouma, 19 married at the Sedgwick County Courthouse in Kansas, USA on Friday – but their new life together was cut short the next day.

“Everybody questions (the marriage) because they’re 19”, Bouma’s mother Rachel said at her funeral Tuesday morning.

“Rebecca was in honors English her junior year, and I was her teacher”, said Renee Edwards, Trinity Academy teacher. “She was a great student, had great character and she loved people”.

Edwards says no one could have prepared for the tragic loss but hopes the family finds solace in Bouma’s strong faith. Please pray for them during this hard time.