Kasey Kahne leaving Hendrick at end of season

The team is expected to make the announcement later this week.

Brickyard 400 victor Kasey Kahne will not return to Hendrick Motorsports next year, the team announced Monday.

“Kasey has worked extremely hard”, Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports, said in the release.

Having only raced actual cars for five years, Byron is regarded as a prodigy by industry insiders and heralded as one of NASCAR’s top prospects.

Hendrick already announced that Alex Bowman will replace Dale Earnhardt Jr.in the No. 88 vehicle after the veteran declared he wanted an opportunity to go out on his own terms. The driver has been released from the final year of his contract, allowing him to immediately pursue opportunities for 2018.

In his debut Hendrick year, Kahne took two wins and 19 top-10 finishes – a career best.

Byron only began working with HMS this season, running full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with JR Motorsports and has already won three times and is second in the series standings.

Byron’s advancement comes with Hendrick amid a transition period.

Hendrick Motorsports did not name a replacement and continues to seek sponsorship for the No. 5 team as it loses primary sponsors Farmers Insurance and Great Clips at the end of the season.

In 2018, the Hendrick lineup will span the gamut of experience. If the team lands significant sponsorship, 2003 NASCAR Cup champion Matt Kenseth also could be a possibility. He signed an extension in November 2014 once Jeff Gordon opted to retire after the 2015 season. Bowman is under contract through 2019 and was named in July to replace the retiring Earnhardt Jr.as driver of the No. 88 Chevrolet.