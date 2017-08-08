Kenyan People Should Work for Peaceful, Credible Election – Obama

“As a friend of the Kenyan people, I urge you to work for a future defined not by fear and division, but by unity and hope”.

Obama, whose father was born in Kenya, said there has been “too much incitement and appeals based on fear from all sides”.

At its centre is a dynastic contest between President Uhuru Kenyatta, 55, who is seeking a second term, and Raila Odinga, 72, who is trying for the fourth and most likely final time to lead the country.

The race was marred by hundreds of violent incidents, including the killing of an election official.

Odinga told the European Parliamentarians observing the elections that his party, the National Super Alliance (NASA) was concerned about the integrity of the voters register, the reference point for tomorrow’s vote.

If the election descends into violence, it is the Kenyan people who will be the ultimate losers in the process, Obama added.

Obama said Kenyans certainly recall “the needless pain and agony” of the 2007 election aftermath and warned against resorting to violence again.

The former president’s decision to speak out on Kenya’s election was a striking departure from his general approach since leaving the White House.

Mr. Obama expressed disappointment in the campaign so far. Obama first visited his father’s homeland in 1987.

He made his first visit to the country as president in 2015, a two-day stop that included a dinner with relatives and a speech to the Kenyan people.

In the statement, Mr. Obama said the people of Kenya must “reject a politics of tribe and ethnicity” to move their country forward. He said that Kenya needs to live up to its “remarkable potential” as a nation, and that this election is a “milestone” for the country.

In his statement, Obama called on Kenya and its leaders to “reject violence and incitement” and for people to work together regardless of the election result. “The choices you make in the coming days can either set Kenya back or bring it together”.