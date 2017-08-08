King of Jordan heads to United Kingdom after brief visit to Ramallah

Abbas also suspended all contacts between the Palestinian Authority and the Israeli government until Israel removed the cameras at the end of the month.

Presidential spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeineh Monday said King of Jordan, Abdullah II, affirmed his country’s full support to the Palestinian people and their leadership.

The Jordanian king told Abbas that Trump was committed to achieving peace between Palestinians and Israelis.

Abdullah’s visit to Ramallah, the first since 2012, came after a spike in Jordanian-Israeli tensions over the Temple Mount, which is holy to both Jews and Muslims, and a deadly shooting incident involving an Israeli embassy guard in Amman.

Abbas was in China during the height of the unrest when Palestinians led protests against Israeli restrictions outside the al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, the third holiest site in Islam.

King Abdullah arrived in Ramallah for an official visit, where he held a closed meeting with Abbas followed by an expanded meeting between the Palestinian and accompanying Jordanian delegations.

The visit supports the relationship between Jordanians and Palestinians and aims to raise the level of Palestinian-Jordan coordination, commented Samir Barhoum, editor in chief of the Jordan Times English-language daily.

At least five Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli-Palestinian clashes in Jerusalem and West Bank since July 14, after Israel imposed security measures at the entrances to the holy compound.

Last week, a speech Kushner gave to congressional interns was leaked to Wired, a United States website.

“We have gone through a tough situation in the past two weeks, in an nearly unprecedented confrontation with the (Israeli) occupation, but thanks god and to the coordination with all parties the efforts of the people of Jerusalem, we were able to exit this crisis peacefully”, said Al-Husseini.

Palestinians have argued that ending Israel’s occupation of the West Bank, Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem – lands Palestinians seek for their state – is key to defeating terrorism.

Israel has regularly accused the Doha-based broadcaster of bias in its coverage of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

But not Abdullah. Petra reported that the king “confirmed the importance of working with the U.S. administration to move the peace process and relaunch serious and efficient negotiations based on the two-state solution”.

Ghassan Khatib, a former PA minister who is vice president of Bir Zeit University near Ramallah, said the summit drew on the sense that Jordan and the Palestinians had complemented each other during the recent crisis over al-Aksa.

On Sunday, the Jordanian King warned that the future of the Palestinian question is at stakes, urging global powers to push for progress.

In the aftermath of the protests, Israeli forces have cracked down on any Palestinians believed to be involved in the protests, with almost 50 Palestinians in East al-Quds (Jerusalem) being detained this week due to their activities in the Al-Aqsa unrest. “It’s sending a message ‘we are the protectors of al-Aksa, we are united and we are putting you on notice'”.

Abdullah did not meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the trip, which was seen as the latest in a series of diplomatic measures meant to underline Amman’s unhappiness with Israel.