Latest Xbox One Update is Rolling Out Now

Dashboard updates to Home, the Guide, and Community are released today, with updates to Avatars, Game Hubs, and Profiles coming later this year.

The Xbox One guide has been reorganized in an attempt to make everything accessible even faster to the user. Is this update worth the upgrades or would you rather Xbox stop messing with its UI? The new look and feel is part of a design system that Microsoft calls the Microsoft Fluent Design. Xbox rolls out previews to different rings at a time, and today’s new updates will be available to folks on the Alpha ring.

Microsoft is announcing today that Xbox Insiders in the Alpha ring will soon be able to test new features coming in the next major Xbox One system update. At least Ybarra promises that Microsoft is listening to all the feedback Xbox Insiders will provide as they get their hands on this update, so things could change between now and the update’s public release.

In the new dashboard, the guide is a pop-up box with a series of topics along the top, easily navigable with the Xbox controller’s bumpers or analogue stick. And for those of you who can’t get enough multiplayer but keep running into hurdles, a troubleshooting option has also been added to the game bar.

Despite reworking the Xbox One’s user interface back in March, Microsoft has previewed another redesigned version of its UI. Windows 10 PCs will also receive updates to the Game bar and Gaming settings menu. The home screen, for example, will have direct access to everything you want it to – if it’s a favourite game, something you’re just trying to pay more attention to until it’s finished, or an app or friend, you can pin and unpin content whenever you want.

The Community page has also gotten a facelift, with new functionality that lets users peek into Activity Feed moments or comments and make them full-screen.

Over on Windows 10 there are a few improvements to Game Bar, which now features the built option to quickly enable or disable Game Mode on a per-game basis. “We’ll be introducing plenty of new features in the coming months across Xb0X One, Windows 10 PC, Mixer, and mobile devices created to make your gaming experiences all about you”.