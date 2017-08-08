Lavrov: Russia, Turkey, Iran to Meet in Tehran on August 8-9

Ministers discuss Syrian conflict, Astana talks and visa-free travel for Turkish citizens to Russian Federation on ASEAN sidelines.

“If we – Russia, Turkey, Iran and the US-led coalition – all together, synchronously, use our influence on concrete players who confront each other on the ground with weapons in their hands, new compromise solutions will be found to promote the ceasefire and create conditions for political process”, the Russian top diplomat stressed. “Following the meeting, agenda of the next round of talks in Astana will be defined”, Abdrakhmanov told reporters.

He added that the sixth round of a higher-level trilateral meeting will also be convened in the last week of August.

Turkey has become a sectoral dialogue partner for Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the country’s foreign minister said Sunday, according to Anadolu Agency.

“We aim to boost our relations with the region”.

The bloc was established in 1967 and includes 10 states: Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. We also submitted an action plan in 2016.

Turkey formed ties with ASEAN in 1999 and attended its first summit in 2013.

The ministry said further development of the cooperation between Turkey and the organization would bring the two sides of Asia closer.

Turkish foreign ministers have participated as guests at ASEAN meetings; Cavusoglu also attended the meeting in August 2015.

“In the upcoming period, the bilateral trade volume with ASEAN countries will increase faster”.