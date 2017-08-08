The so-called National Climate Assessment will be released once the Trump administration approves it.

Scientists were seemingly so concerned that President Trump would refute a report detailing the effects of climate change on the US, they leaked it to the New York Times. And extreme cold waves are less common while extreme heat waves are more common since the 1980s.

The study examines every corner of the United States and finds that all of it was touched by climate change.

But scientists who spoke to the Times expressed fear it might not get that approval, especially since Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt has expressed doubts about carbon dioxide being a cause of climate change.

President Donald Trump announced his decision to withdraw from the Paris deal in June, saying the accord would have cost America trillions of dollars, killed jobs, and hindered the oil, gas, coal and manufacturing industries. Many scientists are looking at it as a test case of the administration’s attitude toward science in general.

The Trump administration’s apparent crusade in ignoring climate change was most evident when the President pulled out of the Paris climate accord, tasked with stopping global emissions and rising temperatures.

Under article 28 of the Paris Agreement, a Party may withdraw at any time after three years from the date on which the Agreement has entered into force for that Party, and such withdrawal takes effect upon expiry of one year from the date of receipt by the Depositary of the notification of withdrawal. The 2000 assessment, finalized under President Bill Clinton, came under attack once George W. Bush took office.

Trump administration officials received a copy of the most recent version of this report – which has undergone extensive review – several weeks ago, according to senior administration officials.

The paper was not made available in the Times report but described. The Washington Post subsequently obtained a third draft of the report.

The report also ventures into “attribution science”, drawing links between climate change and specific weather events. It said the average annual rainfall across the country has increased by about 4 percent since the beginning of the 20th century.