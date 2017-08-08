LG V30 to Launch on August 30: Specs, Expected Price And More

LG V30 is the next premium smartphone which will soon arrive into the market. These camera effects include the new Cine Video and Live Zoom, DSLR-like controls LG-Log and Graphy feature usually found in professional cameras, and others based from previous models like manual video mode and Hi-Fi video recording, according to Android Authority. Many major tech firms are expected to make similar announcements on the surrounding days.

Now, it seems like there is no need for that.

When the V20 was launched past year, it offered some of the best audio quality in the market to date, and the V30 is expected not only to continue that trend, but provide advancements as well.

LG is running an advertising campaign for its next flagship, the LG V30. Thus, LG V30 will be an improved version of the G6 will get all the things which is lacking in the current flagship. Although the video clips were supposed to stay under the wraps, reliable leakster Ronald Quandt has leaked images from some of the clips.

We’ve been fairly certain that LG was planning to announce a new smartphone in late August or early September for a while now, but it’s finally been confirmed. The rear panel of the phone reveals it will sport a glass back which appears to be a fingerprint magnet as smudges are present. The dual cameras sit in the middle of the phone and are slightly raised. The LED flash and a laser focus module are placed beside the camera sensors. The device will boast Gorilla Glass 5 glass shield, ultra thin bezels around the edges and will not have any physical button at the bottom and also support HDR (High Dynamic Range) 10 standard video content.

Further, LG has claimed to have implemented optimal image algorithms on the OLED display to deliver 148 percent of the sRGB colour space for digital images and 109 percent of the DCI (Digital Cinema Initiative)-P3 colour space for digital cinema.