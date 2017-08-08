Liam Gallagher will never appear on Carpool Karaoke with ‘knobhead’ James Corden

James’ in-car segment has seen him drive round some of the world’s biggest music stars whilst he joins them in a sing-along to their greatest hits.

In an interview with GQ magazine, Liam Gallagher has definitely ruled out an appearance on Carpool Karaoke after calling James Corden a knob head.

“No, thank you very much”, he said.

It looks like James Corden will have an open seat for his next “Carpool Karaoke” segment. No fucking way, mate. “What that fat bloke from ‘Kevin & Perry?'”

He’s then corrected by his girlfriend Debbie Gwyther, who informs Gallagher that Corden is actually from the show “Gavin and Stacey“, not “Kevin and Perry“, but Gallagher still doesn’t change his tune when it comes to singing in the vehicle alongside Corden. Gallagher responded, “I don’t need to watch it to know I won’t like it. James Corden is a knobhead”. The former Oasis frontman’s Twitter is a veritable smorgasbord of cryptic insults, acerbic reflections on everyday life, and profanity-laden rants directed at his brother Liam and anything which gets under his skin.

Meanwhile, Liam, who again ruled out an Oasis reunion, says he has no idea how much money he has in the bank and does not know how much he has lost.

“The English press seem to think that I’m going ’round giving the fans hope and then in the same breath, or the next interview, shooting them down”, Liam mused.