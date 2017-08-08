Liberty Interactive Corporation (NASDAQ:LVNTA) Experiences Light Trading Volume

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Company holds interests in QVC Group and the Liberty Ventures Group. Pivotal Research maintained Liberty Interactive Corporation – Series A Liberty Ventures (NASDAQ:LVNTA) rating on Monday, November 7. BidaskClub cut shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. The firm now has a buy rating on the stock. They now have a Dollars 60 price target on the stock. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.77 and its 200 day moving average is $49.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ:BATRK) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Next quarter’s EPS is estimated at $-0.13 and the next full year EPS is anticipated to be $-0.14. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $756,360.00.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company.

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc. holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Nuveen NY Municipal Value for 23,144 shares. The total value of its holdings increased 44.7%. 20,762 shares of the company traded hands. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

The following firms have also recently changed their position in QVCB. The value of the investment in LVNTA went from $16,041,000 to $9,049,000 a change of 43.6% quarter over quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 56,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Liberty Interactive Corporation were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 5,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Interactive Corporation by 26.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 146,165 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Media Corporation Series A Liberty SiriusXM Common Stock has $5300 highest and $47 lowest target. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and worldwide trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://stocknewstimes.com/2017/08/07/liberty-media-corporation-batrk-set-to-announce-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

The biggest institutional shareholders in Liberty Interactive Corporation include Vanguard Group Inc which owns 33 million shares in the company valued at $668.39 million. Its principal businesses and assets include its subsidiaries QVC, Inc (QVC), zulily, llc (zulily) and and Evite, Inc (Evite). Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation by 185.5% in the first quarter. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.