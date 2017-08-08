Lighthouse sculpture honors boy killed by alligator at Walt Disney World

Wednesday will mark one year since an alligator at the Grand Floridian, at Walt Disney World, snatched a boy playing along the shore of the lake and killed him.

The gold and blue lighthouse with two blue stars on it stands near the Seven Seas Lagoon beach outside Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa, where Lane Graves was attacked past year.

The lighthouse is a symbol of the Lane Thomas Foundation, which the Graves family started to commemorate their son’s life and serve as a “beacon of hope” for families in crisis. It’s accompanied by a plaque that reads: “Presented to the Lane Graves Foundation”.

The Graves family said in a statement they found solace in the gesture.

He was scooping sand on the beach area when the alligator appeared out of Seven Seas Lagoon. Disney teamed up with the Lane Thomas Foundation to erect the memorial. His father jumped in the water and tried to save him, but the alligator was too powerful and dragged the boy under the water.

The foundation provides financial support to cover the non-medical expenses of family with children who are in need of life-saving organ transplants in Omaha. It also constructed a wall along the edge of the lagoon, WESH reported.