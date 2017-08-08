Lisa Haydon shares strong message on the occasion of World Breastfeeding Week

At a time when mothers across the world are fighting for their rights to breastfeed in public without being shamed for it, it is highly encouraging to find celebrities doing their bit to normalise breastfeeding. “Breastfeeding has played such a big part in getting back into shape after giving birth to my baby”, she posted alongside the photograph.

“It’s such a lovely way to bond and connect with your child plus all the nutritional benefits that your child gets from your milk”. Take a look at other celebs moms who shared a piece of their breastfeeding journey with their followers. “Happy #worldbreastfeedingweek”, she wrote.

Lisa just made motherhood look even more lovely!

Lisa also made headlines when she posted her sexy pics in a black bikini while being pregnant. How to raise a baby, how to reduce all the extra weight post delivery and how to create a work-life balance, every woman has a unique story to tell in this life changing chapter of her life. Right from making her pregnancy announcement to sharing the baby bump photos, she had the most incredible time embracing motherhood.

Lisa having the time of her life with her gal pal and South African model Gabriella Demetriades!

Lisa flaunting her pregnancy glow!

Lisa conveyed a message related to breast feeding through her post.

The couple shared this photo to announce the baby’s name to the whole world. Her son, Zack, was born on May 17, 2017.

Bollywood actress Lisa Haydon got blessed with a handsome baby boy on May 17 and since then, the actress has been sharing adorable pictures of her son on social media accounts.

