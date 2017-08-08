Little Caesars’ new Pizza Portal will offer self-service Hot-N-Ready pizzas

Customers place an order and pre-pay via the Little Caesars mobile app.

Little Caesars is joining a growing list of restaurants and retailers expediting the shopping experience to meet evolving customer expectations.

The app tells you your pizza is done with a notification. Reserve-N-Ready customers step up to the Pizza Portal and use a three-digit pin or scan a QR code to unlock the machine and retrieve the order.

It’s like getting a DVD from Redbox or cash from an ATM. We changed the pizza game when we introduced HOT-N-READY.

Little Caesars Pizza is rolling out its new Pizza Portal – a digital ordering app that allows you to order, pay for your $5 pizza-pizza and then pick it up, all without speaking to a single soul – in, yes, you guessed it, Tucson.

The automation raises concerns about whether the company will lay off workers, but the company said there still will be someone at the store counter to order more pies – and the new technology will require more hires to teach customers how to use the portals. The technology was co-developed by a provider of automated dispensing systems, Apex Supply Chain Technologies. “We think RESERVE-N-READY featuring our breakthrough Pizza Portal has the potential to do it again”.

Officials with the Detroit-based pizza company hope the machine will boost sales and create a need for more jobs.

The company did not say if the Pizza Portals will be available at Little Caesars Arena this winter.

Little Caesars plans to expand the service, which it says is the restaurant industry’s first heated self-service mobile pickup service, to 100 locations throughout the country by the end of the year.