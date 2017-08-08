Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

The stock rose 0.90% or $2.66 reaching $299.79 per share. About 8.95M shares traded or 51.44% up from the average.

Here is the rundown on market activity for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). It has underperformed by 2.51% the S&P500.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. Therefore 56% are positive.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) surprised the stock market in its last reported earnings when it earned $3.23 a piece versus the consensus-estimated $3.11. On Wednesday, January 20 the stock rating was initiated by Guggenheim with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, August 1 report. On October 6, 2016 Baird began coverage of the stock giving it an initial rating of “Outperform” and establishing a price target of $284.00. Ipg Advsr Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 5,347 shares. The brokerage now has a $263.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. On Monday, July 10 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, May 2 by Barclays Capital. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $230 target in Thursday, October 22 report. The ex-dividend date will be on Tuesday May 30th, 2017. Edwards Richard H sold 12,000 shares worth $3.15M. It also upped Accenture Plc Class A Shares (NYSE:ACN) stake by 9,470 shares and now owns 93,030 shares. Air Lease Corp Cl A (NYSE:AL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q4 2016. Its down 0.01, from 0.98 in 2016Q3. It is positive, as 39 investors sold HAS shares while 169 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 368 raised stakes. North Star Invest holds 0% or 33 shares in its portfolio. Salient Tru Company Lta holds 0.04% or 1,590 shares in its portfolio. (NASDAQ:HAS). Fdx Advsrs owns 34,329 shares or 0.08% of their USA portfolio. Swiss Financial Bank reported 11,777 shares.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) traded down 0.0254% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $296.9245. Barrett Asset Limited Liability reported 300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Receive Lockheed Martin Corporation News & Ratings Via Email – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings for Lockheed Martin Corporation with MarketBeat.com’s FREE daily email newsletter. PEARCE CHARLES A sold $863,063 worth of stock or 4,000 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 578,860 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Cypress Funds Limited Company stated it has 3.49% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Fincl Architects owns 6,725 shares. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $228.50 and a 12-month high of $290.06. Pggm accumulated 3.56 million shares. Savings Bank Of The West owns 4,140 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 148 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wall Street is only getting more bullish on the stock, with 9 of analysts who cover LMT having a buy-equivalent rating. Therefore 83% are positive. Credit Acceptance Corp had 17 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, April 18 report. HSBC has “Reduce” rating and GBX 205 target. The firm has “Gradually Accumulate” rating given on Friday, April 7 by Wellington Shields. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Hasbro, Inc. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $250 target. Liberum Capital downgraded BEIERSDORF AG NPV (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) on Monday, January 30 to “Hold” rating. Drexel has “Buy” rating and $229 target. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.03% invested in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB). Its up 0.13, from 0.83 in 2016Q3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.9 in Q4 2016. 52 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. The institutional investor held 16,086 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2016Q4, valued at $4.02M, down from 19,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Incorporated reported 5,437 shares.

The company is unchanged by 0.75% percent from yesterday’s close. Miller Howard Invs has invested 1.52% in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB). Glob Endowment Mngmt L P reported 0.07% stake. M&T Bank & Trust Corporation has 0.01% invested in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) for 14,135 shares. Peak6 Invests Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 10,017 shares. Daiwa Sb Investments Limited has invested 0.04% in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB). Scott & Selber Inc reported 1.7% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 293,913 shares. Force Mngmt Lc invested 2.12% in Credit Acceptance Corp.

Since March 6, 2017, it had 0 insider buys, and 32 selling transactions for $199.91 million activity. Shares for $178,967 were sold by Hehir Brian on Monday, May 15.