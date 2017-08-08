Lucas Capital Management Has $147000 Stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)

The institutional investor owned 525,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) Shares Sold by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. Nexus Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Cenovus Energy worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVE shares. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 25.6% in the first quarter. Shares saw a steep increase in trading volume of 230.54% over the normal average daily volume. British Columbia Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 23.7% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 75,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.0% in the first quarter. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 657,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) traded up 3.95% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.53. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $16.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average is $10.52. The Market Capitalization of the company stands at 9.89 Billion.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 118,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 104,800 shares in the last quarter.

Cenovus Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 45.3% annually over the last three years.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.0371 dividend. Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is now 8.33%.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85 billion and $10.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Generac Holdings Inc.

Canada based company, Cenovus Energy Inc. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of global copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.themarketsdaily.com/2017/08/07/cenovus-energy-inc-tsecve-pt-lowered-to-c11-00-at-cibc-updated-updated.html. The average numbers of shares are traded in a security per day, during the recent 3-month period. Macquarie Research downgraded Cenovus Energy Inc (USA) (NYSE:CVE) on Tuesday, January 24 to “Underperform” rating. Barclays PLC reissued an overweight rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. (The) reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. On December 13 the company was rated “Hold” by Edward Jones a cut from the previous “Buy” rating.