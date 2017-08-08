Malayalam actress abduction case: Court extends Dileep’s custody till August 22

As the judicial custody ended on August 8, the actor was produced before the magistrate via a video conference.

Kochi: The judicial remand of Malayalam superstar Dileep, who is facing allegations of plotting abduction and sexual molestation of a female co-star, has been extended by a court till August 22.

Meanwhile, the jail officials denied reports about health issues being faced by Dileep inside the jail. A medical team the other day had found his condition satisfactory. Earlier, the two main accused in the case, Sunil Kumar and Vigeesh, were brought to Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu for evidence collection. The others arraigned as accused in the case were identified as Vijesh, Sunil aka Mesthiri Sunil and Vishnu.To obtain bail, the accused have to execute a bond of Rs , As Reported By Hindu. The court also asked the four to appear before the Infopark police station circle inspector till the filing of a chargesheet.

It has been alleged that Suni, the first accused in the February 17 kidnap and rape case, used the mobile phone to contact Dileep’s friend and filmmaker-actor Nadirsha and the former’s manager Appunni, from the jail, demanding money. He told the reporters that he will reveal more about it all, if the VIP does not come out and say it to the Police, as per media reports.

“In a related development, Suni has reiterated the involvement of one ‘madam” in the case. According to the reports, The actor reportedly has been anxious about the further questioning of his wife Kavya Madhavan and whether she too might face arrest.

