Mama June’s daughter Pumpkin, 17, is pregnant

The 37-year-old reality star’s hit WE tv series, Mama June: From Not to Hot, is officially returning for a second season, the network announced on Monday.

The teen also gave an interview to WeTV about her pregnancy, saying: “Hey guys, guess what?” In the big announcement, Pumpkin says that she doesn’t know the sex of the baby yet, but girls run in their family and so she feels like she is going to have a girl.

“I’m really nervous have having a baby because it does have to come out of my hoo-ha”.

As for how Mama June, Pumpkin thinks she “will be an alright grandma”. “I mean she can’t really see, but she’ll do good”.

Lauryn also shared a snap of the baby’s daddy and her fiance, Josh, 19, with the mum-to-be grinning from ear to ear as they wrapped their arm around each other’s waists.

The mom-to-be admits she’s not exactly looking forward to being in the delivery room.

“I really wish I could have this child right now”, Pumpkin said in her message.

The couple’s baby news comes after they became engaged in December last year, when Lauryn was just 16 years old. “Oh, I hate being pregnant, but you know, you gotta do what you gotta do”, she adds.

WeTV has renewed Mama June: From Not to Hot for a second season after the reality show made a strong debut on the U.S. cablenet.

“Can you imagine another little f***ing me running around? You guys are gonna be fucked!” June won’t be losing more weight in season two, however, and the show will instead focus on her trying “to navigate life after a whirlwind year and losing hundreds of pounds”. The mother of Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, 22, Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon, 20, and Alana “Honey Boo” Thompson, 11, is the grandmother to Anna’s daughters, Kaitlyn, 5, and Kylee, 20 months.