Man, 83, stabbed to death while walking his dogs in Norfolk

East Harling councillors and residents say they are “shocked” after the brutal murder of an 83-year-old family man in the village.

The victim’s body was found on Saturday near the Fiveways Junction in East Harling, Norfolk.

A murder investigation has been launched.

He was stabbed repeatedly in the neck and head in a brutal attack on Saturday morning. “We are appealing for anyone who was in the area and saw anything unusual to contact us”. Those who use the woodlands and footpath regularly especially those who were there between 9am and 11am on Saturday 5 August are urged to contact us. “We have also set up a mobile police station at the scene should you have further information which could assist us”.

“Because it is so quiet, people can come out here and enjoy the quiet”, he said. I’ve been farming here for the last nine years and I’ve been in the area for the last 18 years.

Ch Supt Mike Fawcett, of Norfolk Police, urged people to be extra vigilant when going out but insisted he wasn’t telling anxious locals to stay indoors.

Chief Superintendent Fawcett said: “I’m not saying don’t go out walking on your own”. The dogs had stayed by his body until it was discovered by a passer-by. He said the victim lived “fairly locally” and was married with children.

Speaking to reporters, Fawcett added: “It is a murder by knife attack”. We really need as much information from the public as possible to help us with this investigation’. “Whether it’s drugs or anything suspicious like that though, I’m not sure”.

Mr Pheasant said: “It was just a shock to find out there was a murder”.

She said: ‘Police remain in the area whilst enquiries are being carried out, and there is likely to be an enhanced police presence for the next few days.

The scene in East Harling.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.