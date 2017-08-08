Man charged in texts on plane about child molestation; woman arrested again

‘I don’t need a bunch of attention. “This was life-altering for them”.

The woman was sat behind Kellar when she noticed he was “obsessively” pouring over texts.

Kellar had contended that the text messages were just fantasies, but Burnworth told detectives she would “probably” have helped Kellar sexually abuse children. “She’s definitely a hero in our eyes”, he said.

She wrote back “Honey, I know”.

One of the messages the passenger photographed showed Kellar allegedly asking Burnworth: ‘You can do this or are you just saying this???’

Burnworth answered, “No I think I can do it if I don’t have parents over my shoulder or anxious who’s going to walk in on me”.

That afternoon, the woman was seated behind Kellar on the flight to San Jose Minetta International Airport when she glanced at his cellular phone, an Federal Bureau of Investigation special agent said in court papers unsealed Monday.

Kellar, 54, and Burnsworth, 50, were arrested July 31 after a passenger aboard a Bay Area-bound flight out of Sea-Tac Airport told police she saw a disturbing text exchange on the phone of another passenger, who turned out to be Kellar.

Thankfully, a slight attendant saw her noticeable concern and asked what was wrong. ‘She said, ‘Hold on, ‘ and told me I was going to talk with somebody’.

A passenger she saw Michael Kellar sending texts on the flight from Seattle to San Jose, using a large font which enabled her to read what he was writing. Kellar was arrested after the plane landed. According to charging documents, Burnworth told police she sent the images to Kellar, who she met on Match.com a year before.

However, the investigators were not done and also tracked the person that Kellar was texting during the flight.

Following the interview, detectives reached out to the Seattle police department and Federal Bureau of Investigation, in an effort to track down the recipient of Kellar’s text messages.

Investigators have said they believe two children ages 5 and 7 – located at the same home as Burnworth, her ex-husband and her ex-husband’s wife – were indeed sexually assaulted. They did not reveal how the two suspects knew each other, either. “Authorities say Burnworth had access to children as a baby-sitter and that Kellar was getting to the victims through her”.

Both were charged Monday with attempted enticement of a minor, including rape of a child and conspiracy to produce child pornography. Burnworth promised to start filming once the children’s mother left, and confirmed that she had the Benadryl.

Kellar and Burnworth are in jail Wednesday, and it’s was not known if they have lawyers to speak on their behalf.

The passenger – a vacationing pre-school teacher on her way to visit family – alerted authorities about what she had witnessed.

As per the report, the police said that if the woman would not have had intervened, the abuse could have gone undetected.

San Jose police Detective Nick Jourdenais, a member of the SJPD Internet Crimes Against Children task force said: ‘Heroic acts aren’t always obvious. “She gets on a plane, a normal citizen minding her business. Her preference was prepubescent children”.