Man Peed on Family of 3 at Metallica Concert, Per Court Docs

A USA man has been charged after two parents and their 10-year-old daughter said they were urinated on at a Metallica concert in Phoenix, Az.

The father reported the incident to stadium personnel, who in turn contacted to Department of Public Safety troopers, who made the arrest.

The father told Arizona state troopers that “all three of his family members felt warm liquid washing over their backs and legs”, according to court documents obtained by Buzzfeed.

Daddio is facing charges of disorderly conduct and indecent exposure.

When the dad turned around to see where the liquid came from, “he observed Daniel Francis Daddio standing behind them in the row of seats just above theirs with his penis out of his trousers and in his hands”.

When the father confronted Daddio about him peeing on his family, the man just shrugged his shoulders.

Daddio, a New Mexico resident and Army veteran, denied the incident when he was arrested.

Daddio was placed under arrest, and authorities said the man was “heavily intoxicated at the time”. One of the victims is just 10-years-old.

His next court appearance is on August 18.