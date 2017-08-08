Manchester airport pipe bomb plotter found guilty

A man who arrived at a British airport for a flight with a pipe bomb in his hand luggage is convicted Tuesday of trying to smuggle explosives onto a plane.

The pipe bomb was made from batteries, wire, masking tape, and a marker pen tube.

The man, who holds an Italian passport, had told airport officials that someone else had put it in his luggage.

The jury did not believe Muhammad’s claim in court that he had never seen the device before. Muhammad was allowed to fly to Italy several days later.

After being stopped by counter-terrorism police at the airport earlier this year, Muhammad was released when officers deemed the bomb as not being viable.

Security officers discovered the homemade device on 30 January.

Following questioning from Manchester Airport’s counter terror unit, he was released and returned to his home in Bury.

Meanwhile, a thorough forensic examination of the device revealed on February 8 that it was in fact “potentially viable“, and contained nitroglycerin and nitrocellulose.

“We accept that there were some errors with our assessment of the device on the day and we have already reviewed our practices, however this incident has demonstrated the effectiveness of the airport security checks where the item was successfully detected and the passenger intercepted”.

Jurors heard the 43-year-old had been planning on detonating the device once on board the Boeing 737.

Muhammad has been remanded in custody and will be sentenced on August 23. “However it is clear that the consequences, had he been successful, could have been disastrous”, Sue Hemming for the Crown Prosecution Service said.

The 43-year-old was arrested upon his return to the United Kingdom, and charges were brought.

A spokesperson for Manchester Airport said the actions of staff had “prevented a potentially unsafe item from being taken on board an aircraft”.