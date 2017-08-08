Maratha Kranti Morcha: Mumbai schools to be closed, dabbawalas won’t work

The morcha will start at 11 am from Jijamata Udyan via JJ flyover and will end at Azad Maidan opposite CST station and afterwards the delegations of morcha will meet Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis at Vidhan Bhavan.

Social media platforms like Facebook, Whatsapp and Twitter have been used to spread the morcha message to community members, they said. The right turn for Bhatia Baug will be prohibited. As heavy traffic and several people are likely to throng south Mumbai, schools in the region have been requested to remain closed. Apart from that, Mumbai Dabbawalas announced they will not work on Wednesday to support and participate in the Morcha.

During the silent morcha tomorrow, the route from Byculla to Azad Maidan is expected to be badly affected. The protest will be held to seek reservation for the Maratha community in the field of jobs and education.

Mumbai: Mumbaikars are expected to face a harrowing time on August 9, 2017 (Wednesday) as Maratha Kranti Morcha has planned a silent protest march to press for its various demands, including reservation.

The Mumbai Police has geared up with over 7,000 personnel, including commandos, armed police, plainclothes officers assigned for providing security during the procession.

There will massive traffic diversions, important roads willbe either closed or made one-way, arterial roads opened, etc, toensure smooth passage for the procession participants, said deputycommissioner of police Rashmi Karandkiar. The organisers, however have claimed that the march will not cause inconvenience but the sheer numbers are expected to bring the city to a standstill.

The massive rally in Mumbai comes after the community completed 57 silent rallies across multiple locations Maharashtra. Besides, they also want amendments in the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, quotas for Marathis in government jobs and educational institutes and minimum support price for farmers, among other things.