Mark Hughes ‘hopeful’ over Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting deal

Capable of playing as the main striker or in a number 10 role as well as out wide, Choupo-Moting created 32 chances in the Bundesliga last season – the third highest total across the entire Schalke squad – and won 62 aerial duels.

Business has generally been quiet at Stoke this summer, with only Darren Fletcher, Kurt Zouma and youngster Josh Tymon joining the club.

“It has always been a goal of mine to one day come over to England and play here, and I was able to make good contact with the Club here and am just so happy that the deal is done”. The Bundesliga is a great competition too, but the Premier League is really special and I can’t wait to play against all of those teams as a Stoke City player. I have a son who is just three and a half so that was a big consideration, as was the fact that I am from Germany and would be leaving home for the first time and so would my wife, who is German too.

The 28-year-old has always been a target of the Bet 365 Stadium outfit and the club’s Chief Executive Tony Scholes admits he’s delighted to finally secure the signature of the winger.

Choupo-Moting, who has also previously turned out for Hamburger SV, Mainz 05 and Nurnberg, scored three times in 30 appearances for Schalke last season.

Stoke City will kick-off their Premier League campaign when they take on Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday, August 12.