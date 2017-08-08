Marvin Lewis ‘Taking Time Away’ From Bengals to Deal With Health Issue

“Coach Marvin Lewis will be taking time away from the team to focus on a minor health issue”, a statement issued Tuesday afternoon read. The 15th-year head coach is battling an unspecified health problem and he will be absent for the time being.

Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis missed practice Tuesday to deal with a cyst in his knee, a team source told NFL Network’s Stacey Dales. The Bengals’ release did not include language to indicate to a multi-week absence for Lewis. The absence was conspicuous coming just three days before the team’s preseason opener against Tampa Bay.

Lewis is the second longest tenured coach in the National Football League right now, having been with the Bengals since 2003. He led the Bengals to five straight playoff appearances from 2011-15, but has failed to win a playoff game, going 0-7 during his tenure.

Lewis will turn 59 years old in September and has accrued a 118-103-3 record in his previous 14 seasons with the Bengals. He will be back as soon as possible, which could be today [Tuesday] or later this week.