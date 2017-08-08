Maryland City to Consider Letting Illegals Vote

They are debating a charter amendment to remove the requirement that someone has to be a U.S citizen to vote.

“Quite frankly, I am shocked by all the media attention that is being given to College Park’s discussion about whether to extend voting rights to another group of city residents”, said Councilmember Christine C. Nagle in a written statement.

– The College Park City Council is expected to vote on an amendment which would allow non-U.S. citizens to vote in local elections.

College Park joins a number of cities in Montgomery County and Prince George’s County, Md.

College Park is following the lead of other Maryland cities such as Tacoma Park, which has separate registration rolls for the 300 people among its 17,000 residents who can only vote in local elections. The federal law does not prohibit non-citizens from voting in state or local elections, but no state has allowed non-citizens to vote in state elections since Arkansas became the last state to outlaw non-citizen voting in 1926.

They argue that citizenship was not a defining aspect of voting rights historically either, with early voting laws requiring land ownership but not citizenship.

They would not be allowed to vote in congressional or presidential elections.

The College Park City Council could vote on the election measure Tuesday, Aug. 8, though local officials have also said the vote could be pushed back until later this summer.

Critics of the policy of allowing noncitizens, including illegal immigrants, to vote said it could undermine the value of citizenship as well as the legal immigration process.

It would apply only to city elections and would make all adult residents eligible to vote.