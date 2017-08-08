Maya Rudolph Joins Fox’s Live Musical ‘A Christmas Story’

Fox is airing a live musical in December inspired by the classic holiday film A Christmas Story and its Broadway counterpart A Christmas Story: The Musical, and the role of Ralphie Parker’s mom has gone to the ideal performer.

The show, which will air from 7-10 p.m. on December 17, was scored by Ardmore’s Benj Pasek and his composing partner Justin Paul, who are writing several new songs for the TV version.

Beyond that, there’s no real indication of how, exactly, Fox is visualizing A Christmas Story as a live television event, or whether it will take any creative liberties with the source material. The original Broadway production of “A Christmas Story: The Musical” opened November 19, 2012.

The musical is based on the 1983 film, which was based on Jean Shepherd's semiautobiographical story. The event, which will allegedly run for three hours, will star Rudolph as the mother of protagonist Ralphie Parker.

Warner Bros Studios in Burbank will host the live musical production. Jonathan Tolins and Robert Cary are working on the screenplay. Platt is also producing a live version of Rent for Fox. He is also an Academy Award-nominated producer, most recently for director Damien Chazelle's "La La Land" and Steven Spielberg's "Bridge of Spies".