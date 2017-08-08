Mazda Details New Compression Ignition Skyactiv Engine

Mazda has pledged that its next generation of petrol-engine vehicles will be cleaner than electric cars due to the use of efficiency-boosting compression ignition technology.

Vehicle manufacturers are delving deep into their boxes of tricks to make internal combustion engines more efficient.

Mazda on Tuesday said it would start selling cars equipped with the new engine from 2019, even as other automakers increasingly turn to on electric vehicles against a landscape of tightening environmental regulation. Infiniti unveiled a variable compression ratio engine previous year, and hybrid technology is getting smarter, but Mazda has a different solution. Currently, gasoline engines ignite their air-fuel mixture with a spark from (aptly-named) spark plugs.

The Japanese vehicle maker explains that its upcoming Skyactiv-X petrol engines will use what’s called “compression ignition”, which is usually found on diesel engines. They use compression ignition technology that has previously only been used in diesel engines.

Compression ignition technology has not yet been used on a mass production scale in petrol engines. Fuel is compressed in the engine’s cylinders, with the pressure increasing the liquid’s temperature until it combusts. SkyActiv-X will avoid the issue by operating as a conventional, spark plug-ignited engine when conditions demand it.

The result is that the Skyactiv-X petrol engine is 20 to 30 percent more fuel efficient over the current Skyactiv-G of the same displacement.

The new Skyactiv-X engines will also come fitted with a supercharger for an increased torque by 10 to 30 percent when compared to today’s Skyactiv-G engines.

While the new SkyActiv engine is still under development, Mazda released some information on the upcoming mill as part of its new long-term vision announcement, which it’s calling Sustainable Zoom-Zoom 2030.

It said it would begin introducing electric vehicles and electric technology from 2019, focused on markets that restricted the sale of other cars or provided a clean source of electric power.

“We think it is an imperative and fundamental job for us to pursue the ideal internal combustion engine”, said Mazda’s head of R&D Kiyoshi Fujiwara.