McDonald’s will open up 2000 more locations in China by 2022

The fast-food chain said it would aim to open more restaurants in lower-tier Chinese cities, boost delivery capacity and introduce a “digitalised and personalized” dining experience to more Chinese customers. McDonald’s sales took a hit in recent years as tensions over the South China Sea dented United States companies’ earnings in China. The sale to the new McDonald’s China franchisee includes McDonald’s existing businesses in Mainland China (approximately 2,500 restaurants) and Hong Kong (approximately 240 restaurants).

The partnership with CITIC, together with the Chinese conglomerate’s affiliate CITIC Capital Partners and private-equity firm Carlyle Group, will operate and manage McDonald’s businesses in mainland China and Hong Kong.

McDonalds said some 250 new restaurants would be opened in China this year and then around 500 per year by 2022.

The deal won approval from regulatory authorities last week, delivering a 52% stake of McDonald’s China and Hong Kong business to CITIC and a 28% stake to Carlyle.

Menu innovation will be a key focus for the partnership.

Almost half of the new stores will be opened in tier 3 or 4 cities in China. “We are excited to join forces with CITIC and Carlyle for better localized decision-making to meet changing customer demands in this dynamic market”, Steve Easterbrook, McDonald’s chief executive, said on Tuesday.

Under this new plan, McDonald’s is targeting double-digit sales growth in mainland China each year as it becomes the chain’s biggest market outside the U.S. with outlets popping up in lower-tier cities across the country.

Compared with KFC’s exemplary localization to meet the tastes of Chinese customers with a slew of seasonal, fusion choices of local ingredients and non-fried food, McDonald’s is seen as a laggard in adopting to the China market, with its menu still stocked with United States style deep-fried wings and beef cutlets.