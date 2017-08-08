McLeod gives Jamaica morale boost with hurdles gold

South Africa’s Wayde van Niekerk breezed into the 200m semifinals on the eve of his 400m title defence as his big rival Isaac Makwala of Botswana pulled out from 200m heats due to what he later said was food poisoning.

“This one is special, honestly”, McLeod said afterwards. “Those affected have been supported by both team and LOC medical staff”. The 400 final is on Tuesday. Of course, I expected to throw 80 meters or even a world record attack.

Van Niekerk certainly wasn’t affected by the bug. “Usain Bolt is still No 1 -he’s a legend”.

Semenya had the speed, but left it too late to challenge for the title.

He is also hoping that it will energise the Jamaican contingent after what has been a tough start to the championships, with Bolt’s 100m bronze being the only other medal won after four days of competition.

“There was a lot of pressure coming in but I channelled it positively”.

Olympic champion Omar McLeod finally gave Jamaica its first gold of the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London, winning the 110-metre hurdles ahead of defending champion Sergey Shubenkov of Russian Federation.

Kazakhstan’s Olga Rypakova, who took gold at the 2012 Olympics here, collected the bronze medal. Rojas’ 14.91m in the penultimate round stole back a lead that Ibarguen had herself taken back with her third-round 14.89m, the Colombian going close again in the final round only to come up three centimetres short of gold.

Kenyan long distance runners continued to put up medal winning performances at the World Championships with their Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon adding another gold to the nation’s kitty by winning 1500 metres race.

It was not to be.

American world record holder Aries Merritt, competing at a global championships for the first time since receiving a kidney transplant from his sister in 2015, was fifth.

Merritt said it felt “great to be back in London where I won Olympic gold“. “I can not understand what has happened but usually I am slow at the start and then catching up, however, is was vice versa today as I broke away at the start and then Omar gained the distance”.

In the World Athletics Championships, Indian runner Nirmala Sheoran failed to qualify to the Women’s 400 metres Final at London last night.

Zheng Wang of China won the silver with a throw of 75.94m.