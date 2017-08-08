Metro Osinbajo: Perpetrators of Anambra Church Killings Will be Brought to Justice

The statement said that the Acting President had since been receiving regular updates on the status of investigation into the violence, adding that he was steadily in touch with Gov. Willy Obiano and security agencies.

The police had since launched a manhunt for those behind the killing but no arrest has been made so far. While stating that the assault was completed by neighborhood individuals, he said it was established in strife between the kin’s opponent packs overseas.

“We are not going to relent until we bring those that perpetrated this heinous crime to book”, he said. “However, citizens are advised to be vigilant and report suspicions movements and actions in their locality”.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, sent a telegram of condolence in the Pope’s name to Bishop Hilary Paul Odili Okeke of Nnewi, Nigeria, following an attack on St. Philip Church in Ozubulu.

However, the police’s preliminary investigation has revealed the mass killing was likely to be a result of a feud between two individuals who are from the community but who live outside Nigeria. He portrayed it as an unforgivable sin against the congregation. Aniagoh said that the government will take care of all the medical bills of the victims, who were reportedly taken to the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital in Nnewi. “This means that we must be careful of whom we give information to”, he said.

Christians make up 51.3 percent of Nigeria’s populace, while Muslims living fundamentally in the north and center belt represent 45 percent.