‘Michael Jackson’s Thriller 3D’ to premiere at Venice Film Festival

Working in tandem with Optimum Productions, Landis helped supervise the labor-intensive restoration process that began with an extremely high-resolution version of the original 35mm negative (which wasn’t re-edited or recut in any way) before the actual 3D conversion.

It’s not the first time that the movie has gone 3D though, with director John Landis giving the video the 3D treatment in 2014, years after making the video and being embroiled in a legal battle with the Jackson Estate.

He adds, “Even though Thriller was shot traditionally, I was able to use the 3-D creatively”. In a statement, Landis says, “I am so happy to have had the chance not only to restore but enhance Michael Jackson’s Thriller!“. Let me just warn you, there is a rather shocking surprise in there!’

From the beginning Michael Jackson and John Landis set out to produce Thriller with the aesthetics of a feature film. “And Michael and I always intended for people to see Thriller in a movie theater”. Michael Peters collaborated with Michael on the choreography.

In addition, the producers are also presenting in Venice the Making of Michael Jackson’s Thriller documentary- originally available on VHS between 1983-1990 and not available for purchase in any format since then.

“Michael Jackson made Thriller a rich theatrical experience: fun, funny, scary and wildly entertaining”.

The long-rumored 3D version of the famous short film Thriller is now slated to make its world premiere. Michael self-funded the "Thriller" video and made the making of as a way to get back the money he had put in.

The short film, directed by Trading Places’ John Landis who co-wrote the script alongside Jackson, who passed away in 2000, has been given a new lease of life as it’s shown in 3D during the event, which runs between 30 August and 9 September (17).

Anyone who has ever seen the video, can easily agree that it stands the test of time as one of the, if not the, greatest music video of all time.