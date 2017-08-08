Miley Cyrus Surprises Fans By Announcing New Album, ‘Younger Now’

Younger Now is the sixth album of Miley Cyrus and it is a follow up to her fourth studio album Bangerz, which was released in 2013.

The 24-year-old shared the news on her official website, the entire landing page taken over by what appears to be the back of a rhinestone-encrusted black leather jacket and the title spelled out in rope.

Miley Cyrus has revealed the name and release date of her hotly-anticipated new album. Given that she’s been doing a bunch of press and has released singles like “Malibu“, this news isn’t exactly a surprise, but it’s still exciting. “I just think for girls to celebrate being young right now would be a great thing”, she told Norris, explaining that the particular phrase also came from something her mother had recently said to her. Who I was on the last record was really who I am. In addition to releasing a full album in September, Cyrus announced Monday (August 7) that her father, Billy Ray Cyrus would be her team’s advisor this season on The Voice.

Miley is also slated to perform on August 27 at the MTV Video Music Awards, and with any luck, perhaps another new song from the album will be offered. I’m giving the world a hug and saying, ‘Hey, look.