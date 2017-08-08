Military Gets OK to Shoot Down Drones Over Bases

Drone enthusiasts take heed: If you don’t want to see your precious drone blasted into a million pieces, keep clear of U.S. military installations.

He said the new policy provides details about the actions the military can take to stop any threat, including destroying or seizing any unmanned aircraft – including the smaller ones that the general public can easily buy – that is flown over a base.

First to report the news, the Military Times says the policy was sent out to U.S. armed services in July. The Pentagon sent out unclassified guidance on how to communicate the policy to communities on Friday.

The policy was announced by Pentagon spokesperson Navy Cpt Jeff Davis during a press gaggle this morning.

It is not clear how the military would down a drone should the need arise but the Defense Department has developed a series of countermeasures capable of bringing down drones.

WASHINGTON: The Pentagon has given more than 130 USA military bases across the United States the green light to shoot down private and commercial drones that could endanger aviation safety or pose other threats. But the land is only leased from commercial and private farmers who use the rest of the area for crops or livestock.

The Pentagon has given more than 130 USA military bases across the United States the green light to shoot down private and commercial drones that could endanger aviation safety or pose other threats. All drone activities within the United States must follow Federal Aviation Administration rules and guidelines. It also estimated commercial drones would expand from about 42,000 to some 442,000 in the same time.

Davis said the military has always had the authority to defend the bases and troops, “but this I think makes it a little more solidified with what we’re able to do, and it’s been completely coordinated with the FAA”.