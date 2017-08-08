Millarworld Projects Netflix Should Develop First

The value of the acquisition of the company, which Millar runs with his wife, Lucy, has not been disclosed. Presumably, Millar is referring to major comic players Marvel and DC, which have been acquired by Disney and Warner Bros, respectively.

In a statement, Netflix said that it will develop new films, series and shows with Millarworld, and will also draw on Millarworld’s existing portfolio.

Millarworld is home to stories like Empress, Kingsman, Huck and Jupiter’s Circle.

The move heralds a change of tack for Netflix, which, in a bid to conduct itself more like a Hollywood studio, will be acquiring more intellectual property – à la the Walt Disney Company which made significant headway with its purchase of household names Pixar, Marvel Studios, and Lucasfilm.

“We can’t wait to harness the creative power of Millarworld to Netflix and start a new era in global storytelling”.

Already a number of Millar properties – Wanted, Kick-Ass, and Kingsman: The Secret Service – have been turned into films with the latest, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, due in theaters on September 22.

“Mark has created a next-generation comics universe, full of indelible characters living in situations people are the world can identify with”, said Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos.

“Comics have been my passion my entire life”.

It is unclear if Netflix will spend the sums Marvel does on its movies, which can cost up to $250 million.

Three of Millarworld’s franchises have already been developed into films that have earned almost $1 billion at the box office. “Netflix is the future and we couldn’t be more thrilled to sell the business to them and buckle up for all the fantastic movies and television shows we plan to do together”.

Netflix released a video on Twitter announcing the deal and showcasing a number of Millar written comic books with the caption, “Dreams were how we got started”. Last month, the company reported second quarter fiscal 2017 earnings that missed our consensus estimate, but it added 5.2 million subscribers. “I’ve had an enormous amount of luck in my life – none more than today – and I look forward to explaining how I’m planning to use what this deal brings us to help improve an area I grew up in and owe everything to”.

Netflix shares, which are up 42 percent this year on Nasdaq, was nearly unchanged from Friday, trading at $180.20 in the morning.