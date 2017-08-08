Minnesota Farm Bureau President Hosts Ag Secretary At His Farm

Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Purdue stopped in Chenoa Monday to tour Evergreen FS facilities. “USDA will be intimately involved as Congress deliberates and formulates the 2018 Farm Bill“.

“The secretary was very much aware of what we did, and we talked about the opportunity that is needed in the future to have science based research done on any new products that will be available for farmers” said Kendell Miller, general manager at Evergreen FS. His “Back to Our Roots” tour gave many Wisconsin farmers a chance to explain the realities they are facing day-to-day. “The MPP program was developed as part of the 2014 Farm Bill and it’s simply not working”, he said.

“The conversation we had today truly was like sitting down with an old farming friend”. This is the first of two RV tours the secretary will undertake this summer.

“The protection of the environment is the number 1 concern for all of us in agriculture” said Miller.

“I think it’s fantastic, I think it’s really good that they’re realizing there’s a need there for just joining up young producers and more experienced producers and offering an avenue for that connection to be made”, says row crop farmer Ryan Schwyn.

The tour will feature stops in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois and Indiana. “Broadband is part of the nation’s infrustructure, just as water and sewer and rural electrification was during the last century”, Perdue said at a listening session in Wausau on Friday.