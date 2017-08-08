Mom’s hilarious ‘first day of school’ photo goes viral

Willingham’s kids, who are in pre-K, second and sixth grade respectively, all attend Beulah Elementary School.

By the time the children were eating lunch Monday afternoon, their mom’s Facebook post had more than 500 shares.

The post piled up 200 of its 4,000-plus likes in less than an hour, Willingham wrote in a comment on the photograph.

Willingham celebrated the occasion by sharing a photo of herself lounging in the pool, drink in hand, as her kids, clad in school attire, look on.

As for what this mom’s doing with her newfound free time, Willingham told the newspaper she’s been busy babysitting.

However, there is a certain feeling of relief when seeing that yellow school bus pull up for the first time at the beginning of the school year.

“I haven’t even been in the pool”, she said.

“I can’t believe it”, she said, laughing. “But I plan to on one of my upcoming off days!”