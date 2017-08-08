Moon, Trump agree to put ‘maximum pressure,’ sanctions on N. Korea

The secretary of State said one of the next steps is “obviously are to see that the Security Council resolution sanctions are enforced by everyone”.

North Korea’s nuclear program, which reached an ominous milestone last month with the testing of an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of reaching Los Angeles, has prompted some of the Trump administration’s worst foreign-policy moments.

US President Donald Trump had on Sunday said on Twitter that he “appreciates” Russian Federation and China’s cooperation in backing the sanctions.

Tillerson later met with Kono and South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung Wha, where they underscored the important roles of China, Russia and ASEAN in pressuring North Korea, a Japanese official said. Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said, “We stress that additional restrictions can not be an end to themselves, they need to be a tool to engage in dialogue”. It also prohibits countries from increasing the current numbers of North Korean laborers working overseas, bans new joint ventures with North Korea and any new investment in current joint ventures.

Tillerson said the support of China and Russian Federation for the sanctions sent a strong message to North Korea about what was expected of it. President Moon Jae-in will soon at long last speak over the telephone with U.S. President Donald Trump.

“Since a year ago, when it forcibly implemented two nuclear tests and more than 20 ballistic missile launches, the security threats have entered a new stage”, the Japanese Defence Ministry said in the 563-page document released on Tuesday. But the effectiveness of sanctions is hard to predict – often it is difficult to quantify their effect even in hindsight – and North Korea’s weapons program has appeared relatively impervious to previous sanctions.

Rather than address reporters, his spokesman distributed a transcript of a speech Ri had delivered earlier in which he said that North Korea doesn’t intend to use nuclear weapons against any country “except the U.S”.

North Kora reacted angrily, vowing to bolster its nuclear arsenal and launch “thousands-fold” revenge against the United States.

The administration has been considering having the US Trade Representative’s office open an investigation of China’s treatment of intellectual property under the authority of section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, which allows the president to impose tariffs on foreign products or discriminatory restrictions on American commerce. Although China voted for the resolution Saturday, it has warned that sanctions alone will not dampen Pyongyang’s resolve.

“Do not violate the U.N.’s decision or provoke the worldwide society’s goodwill by conducting missile launches or nuclear test”, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Sunday. It has urged North Korea to halt future ballistic missile and nuclear tests, while also calling on the United States and South Korea to cease military exercises. It also targets North Korea’s other sources of cash, such as banks and joint ventures with foreign companies.

North Korea has been under United Nations sanctions since 2006. North Korea’s continuing provocations will deepen its worldwide isolation. Either the US or China will eventually end up seeking the easy way out and opt for a settlement.

Japan’s 2017 defense white paper upgrades its threat assessment for North Korea from last year’s, citing continuing development of nuclear and ballistic missile technologies.

“It also likely has a political goal, to get Washington to the table on what Pyongyang would see as a more equal basis”.