More help on the way to fight wildfires

In a news release, Skrepnek says “over the next week, more than 400 firefighting staff from New Zealand, Australia, Mexico and the United States will join over 3,800 personnel now working througout the province to respond to the ongoing situation”.

The Canadian province of British Columbia on Friday extended a state of emergency by two weeks for a second time as it battled 122 fires that have forced as many as 45,000 people to flee their homes.

83 personnel have already made their way there, with 100 more just assigned.

Nigel Johnson, Emergency Media Officer with the ACT Emergency Services Agency, told SBS World News that British Columbia is experiencing its worst fire conditions in nearly 60 years.

The state of emergency was first put into effect July 7, and extended for the first time on July 19.

Hot and dry conditions are expected to continue with unsettled weather suggesting lightning could be in the forecast. Mexico announced that it would send 108 firefighters to give a helping hand to their colleagues in British Columbia.

He says this will be a mix of specialized support staff, which will include incident management teams, and highly trained and experienced wildland firefighting crews.

