British Airways announced today it is launching a new direct service from London Heathrow to Nashville from May next year. Flights will operate on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

This will give travelers extra options for flying nonstop to London and provide additional, convenient connection times at London Heathrow Airport, so that they may easily reach other cities all over the world.

The aircraft seats up to 469 passengers in four cabins, including 14 first-class suites, 97 lie-flat business-class seats and 55 premium economy seats, with the remaining 303 in coach, British Airways said.

Haslam called the announcement a “game changer” for the area. Switching one of those flights to the larger jet will let the airlines carry almost 20 percent more passengers across the Atlantic, British Airways said.

British Airways marked its 21th anniversary of service in Phoenix in July. She said the band Kings of Leon helped to promote Nashville to the airline and stress the importance of how much this flight could help both cities.

