Nations race to prevent backsliding on North Korea sanctions

The COC is supposed to be the legally binding version of the non-binding Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC).

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha will meet her US and Japanese counterparts – Rex Tillerson and Taro Kono – on Monday on the sidelines of meetings hosted by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, according to the ministry.

But she added China’s support for the United Nations resolution “shows that they realise that this is a huge problem that they need to take on”.

Senior US envoy Susan Thornton said Washington was “still going to be watchful” on the implementation of sanctions, cautioning that previous votes had been followed by China “slipping back”.

‘It is not easy, but it is a direction that we need to work together towards, ‘ he said.

Speaking at the start of an Asean-China foreign ministers’ meeting, Dr Balakrishnan said Asean and China enjoyed a “substantive, multi-faceted and mutually beneficial relation”.

Acting US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Susan Thornton said countries locked in the sea disputes should halt provocative moves to foster a diplomatic resolution.

“Actually compared with what happened surrounding the (Vientiane) meeting a year ago, the situation in the South China Sea is different with really tangible progress”.

China is the North’s economic lifeline.

Jay Batongbacal, Director of the U.P. Institute of Maritime Affairs and the Law of the Sea, told CNN Philippines that the omission of the phrase may have signed away the rights of South China Sea claimants like the Philippines to freely exploit the area’s resources.

The issue was also likely to top the agenda when ASEAN ministers meet with their dialogue partners, including the United States, Japan, China and Russian Federation for Asia’s largest security forum on Monday.

Critics, however, say the framework serves only as a brief outline of previously agreed principles and fails to mention concerns over China’s newly built islands or an arbitration ruling previous year that invalidated Beijing’s claims to virtually all of the South China Sea. As in past criticisms, they did not cite China by name.

A draft communique seen by The Associated Press days before the ministers held their annual summit in Manila on Saturday failed to mention the sensitive criticisms, which China has opposed to be discussed in multinational forums.

Vietnam Friday night sought to insert tough language against China in an ASEAN statement that was scheduled to be released after the Southeast Asian ministers wrapped up their own talks Saturday.

China is ready to deepen cooperation with Indonesia in anti-terrorism and fight against cross-border crimes while strengthening collaboration and cooperation in regional and global affairs to maintain peace and stability in the region, Wang said.

Even as they celebrate a diplomatic victory in persuading China and Russian Federation to sign on to cutting new sanctions, the USA and other countries are deeply concerned that failure to rigorously enforce them could significantly blunt their impact. An unwieldy bloc of democracies, monarchies and authoritarian regimes, the regional grouping decides by consensus, meaning just one member state can shoot down any proposal.