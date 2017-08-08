New 3DS XL ‘Samus Edition’ launches September 15 in North America

The system, which does not come with a copy of Metroid: Samus Returns, is priced at $200 in the United States. Resplendent in orange and gold, the new console will arrive alongside Metroid: Samus Returns on September 15, 2017. After a release schedule that only saw the launch of Metroid Prime: Federation Force and Metroid: Other M – two only so-so Metroid games – in almost the last decade, Metroid fans are about to get two big releases. The design is definitely pretty slick, featuring Samus in a pretty classic pose, with the colors to match her iconic armor. Many are saying that the game looks incredible, and it’s going to be good to see a side-scrolling Metroid game for the first time in 13 years. Scan Pulse, for example, shows players where to go next on the map, avoiding the traditional Metroid task of reexaming your route when you hit a dead end.

We’ve seen a lot of these New 3DS XL sets sell out quickly, reaching high prices from resellers.

Like other models Nintendo has released in the past, the “Samus Edition” of the system will likely be produced in limited numbers, so if you can get your hands on one, you can consider yourself very lucky.