New Tile Pro Trackers Are Waterproof

Tile has unveiled the latest devices in its growing range of Bluetooth trackers – the Tile Style and the Tile Sport.

The Tile Style and Tile Sport are available to buy immediately and will sell for £29.99 individually, or £49.99 for a two-pack direct from Tile.

Tile is one of the most popular lost item trackers on the market.

You can use the Tile in reverse to find your phone by pressing the button to make your phone ring, even if it’s on silent. Your Tile will also communicate with other Tile users smartphones, anonymously in the background. That includes the up-and-coming TrackR which just raised $50 million, but has shipped some 5 million devices to Tile’s 10 million. The video below shows the older Tile Slim model. The new model is a little bigger than the Tile Mate ($25) – 37 by 37 by 5.9mm versus 34 by 34 by 4.65mm – but delivers twice the range, is twice as loud and is waterproof.

Plus, the Sport and Style have improved water resistance. Both trackers feature IP68 waterproofing, allowing for immersion in five feet of water for up to 30 minutes, but the Sport is more rugged, making it a better choice for latching onto something you might bang around a lot. That is in part due to the increased range, but there are also design enhancements – for example, the Sport specifically features a “tread-like” design and a graphite ring that promises more durability.

It also features alarm volume control, so you can make it ring twice as loud as the 88-decibel Tile Mate, or silence it entirely and use only a visual indicator on your phone to track it down.

The Tile app has been updated to support the two newcomers, and once you’ve added one you’ll see extra options such as the ability to choose whether you want normal or high volume while tracking whatever you’ve lost. The redesigned proximity meter offers improved accuracy with the new products’ 200-foot range.

In addition, Tile today is launching support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, so users with smart devices like the Echo speaker or Google Home can find their items using voice commands. Google Assistant users can enable the same functionalities and initiate these voice commands across Google Home, eligible Android phones and iPhones using the simple “Ok Google” phrase. We first tried the original version back in 2013, and a slimmer version a year ago. It did drop out a few times, but at 200 feet was reliable.

But the one complaint I have about the new devices is that they don’t come with accessories you’d need to attach them to things like backpacks, cameras, or purses. You’ll have to find and separately purchase a clip or strap of some kind. When asked, the company said that it’s not selling those yet, but should soon.

The new Tile Pro series is available for purchase starting today from thetileapp.com and major retailers.