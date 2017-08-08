New Xbox One Update Releases To Insiders, Offers Home Screen Customization

From updates to the dashboard, community pages and avatars, this update is expected to launch for everyone this fall.

Xbox engineering lead Mike Ybarra will host a livestream on Mixer where he will preview the revamped Home screen, which Microsoft says “focus [es] on speed, customization, and expression”. For a limited time Amazon is offering an incredible deal where you can purchase a brand new Xbox One S, with four free games.

Are you in the market for an Xbox One?

New UX with Fluent Design System. There’s still something to be said about the amount of fat that might not need to be there at all, but this is a step above anything the Xbox One has seen yet. The result is a “new look and feel” that will no doubt include various translucency effects.

What that means for the Xbox One is a move away from the sometimes-jumbled home screen, which has already received one major redesign. There is a new Guide layout, plus, flyouts for expanding to see more information. You’ll be able to use the left thumbstick, d-pad, or bumpers to quickly go to different tabs, and in the new Guide, there are individual tabs for Sign-in, Achievements, multiplayer, People, Home and recent, messages, broadcasts and captures, and a new action center. When looking at items in your feed, there’s a new full-screen view, and you can expand comments to fill the display as well. Clubs are now more discoverable.

Windows 10 players get a few new options added directly to the Game Bar, like a Game Mode switch. A Spotify Music app with the same name has been available on the Windows Store for some time, servicing those who wish to use the service on their Windows 10 PC. One thing is for certain, Spotify is continuing to dominate as a tool to discovery new music, podcasts and videos where the PS4 alternative is practically useless at this point.